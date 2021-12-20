One CFI trucker hauls his last load before retirement; Wreaths Across America placed at Fort Scott National Cemetery

“I am a proud American, and I’ve always been a proud American. I served in the United States Marine Corps, and the feeling I get honoring our veterans and knowing that our brothers and sisters aren’t forgotten makes my heart swell.” Larry C., CFI driver

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A Christmas Wreath laying ceremony Saturday at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia coincided with 2,500 other locations across the U.S. and others at sea and abroad.

Fort Scott National Cemetery was one of those locations. But how do those wreaths get to all those places? Joplin’s own CFI moved a lot of greenery.

CFI Professional Driver Larry C. took his last load before retirement to San Antonio, TX, hauling for Wreaths Across America.



“I am a proud American, and I’ve always been a proud American. I served in the United States Marine Corps, and the feeling I get honoring our veterans and knowing that our brothers and sisters aren’t forgotten makes my heart swell. I love giving back.”

CFI drivers and workers assisted to deliver and place wreaths.

Wreaths Across America is meant to remember and honor the sacrifice and service of all armed forces. Read more about Wreaths Across America here.