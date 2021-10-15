Old Fashion Hayride at McClelland Park this evening is free; Movie and S’Mores, Joplin Parks & Rec most popular event of the year

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s one of the most popular events of the year! Free movie and Old Fashioned Hayride with Joplin Parks and Recreation. Be on time, lines might be long. “Remember to bundle up and bring your chairs and/or blankets to watch the movie comfortably!” organizers say.

WHAT: Old Fashioned Hayride, Movie and S’mores!

Old Fashioned Hayride, Movie and S’mores! WHERE: McClelland Park, 44th & McClelland Blvd.

McClelland Park, 44th & McClelland Blvd. WHEN: 7 – 9 p.m. tonight!

HOLD DOWN ON IMAGE TO SAVE TO YOUR DEVICE FOR REFERENCE.

“We will be handing out 1,000 s’mores packets to cook over the bonfires scattered around the park. These packets are first-come, first-serve,” so that’s another reason to be on time!

The movie will be THE HAUNTED MANSION shown on the big screen in the park.

Volunteers also state, “We’ll have some roasting sticks available, but feel free to bring your sticks from home! The Salvation Army will be on hand handing out out hot chocolate.”

