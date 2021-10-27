Oklahoma woman missing after she went looking for her adult missing son and friend

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – Tuesday a Silver Alert was issued by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s office for two adult men who hadn’t been heard from since Friday. 76-year-old Jack Grimes of Turley, Okla., a suburb of Tulsa, and 59-year-old Dwayne Selby were scheduled to head to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The pair was traveling in Jack’s 2001, Maroon 4 door, Ford Taurus with Oklahoma License Plate: ETW-614,” stated a press release from Tulsa County Sheriff’s office.

Then Wednesday morning TCSO announced they are searching for leads in the disapearance of 80-year-old Glenda “Cookie” Parton. She was last seen in the Tulsa suburb of Turley Monday evening searching for her son, Selby.

“As we shared with the public yesterday, Dwayne Selby and his friend, 76 year old Jack Grimes haven’t been heard from since Friday. That’s when they were scheduled to travel to a horse show in Ft. Worth, Texas. Glenda Parton’s vehicle, a red Kia Rio, was found abandoned yesterday on Highway 75 near 56th Street North. She is now the subject of a Silver Alert issued by the Pryor Creek Police Department. If you see Glenda Parton, her son Dwayne Selby or Jack Grimes, call 911.” – TCSO

WHO IS THIS MAN WITH MISSING GLENDA “COOKIE” PARTON? TULSA COUNTY DEPUTIES WANT TO TALK TO HIM. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON HIS IDENTITY OR WHEREABOUTS IS ASKED TO CALL THE TULSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 918-596-5600.

Wednesday evening TCSO released images of a man seen on security video from Monday evening. Who is he? “TCSO detectives obtained video of Glenda “Cookie” Parton from Monday evening, just before she disappeared. She was at a local business with a man who detectives need to identify and question.The man has dark hair. He was wearing a baseball cap, gray jacket, blue jeans and dark colored shoes. Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call us at 918-596-5600.”

