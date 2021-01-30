Oklahoma to Missouri Pursuit Ends Near Silver Creek; Reported Stolen F-250 from NEO A&M

Three occupants in pickup fled on foot near 3800 S. Duquesne Road. None were located in perimeter and K9 search.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — It began just after 11:00 PM Friday evening in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. It eventually involved multiple agencies across two states in a pursuit of a gray F-250 pickup, that was reported stolen from NEO College in Miami, Oklahoma.

Eastern Shawnee authorities located the pickup in Ottawa County, occupied by three unknown individuals. They initiated the pursuit that quickly crossed OK-10 into Missouri at State Route U.

APPROXIMATE MO PATH OF PURSUIT

East on State Route U

North on MO-43

East on I-44

South on South Rangeline at Joplin

East on Silver Creek Drive

Pickup abandoned near 3800 S. Duquesne, NE of Silver Creek.

Authorities built a perimeter around the area where the pickup was abandoned, near 3800 South Duquesne Road, south of I-44. Joplin Police K9 attempted to track three people who fled on foot. Attempts to locate the individuals were not successful.

Our Joplin News First friend, Chris Zumwalt, captured video of the Missouri pursuit in Newton County, north of Seneca, near State Route U and MO-43.

PURSUIT NORTH OF SENECA, TURNING FROM U TO MO-43 NORTH, CHRIS ZUMWALT VIDEO.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office had the truck towed and will process it as part of their investigation.

We will update the story with more information here on our news tab as it becomes available from authorities. No one was injured in the pursuit. A police vehicle was struck by the fleeing pickup during the pursuit but damage did not disable the police cruiser.

