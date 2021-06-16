Oklahoma Highway Patrol report school bus rolls three times in crash east of Miami on I-44; Critical injuries to driver; Bus rear ended by tractor-trailer

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report a crash Wednesday morning just before 10:00 a.m. on I-44 eastbound at mile marker 318, located approximately 5 miles east of Miami, OK, in Ottawa County.

The crash involved a 2022 International (school bus), no school listed on bus, only the driver on-board and a tractor-trailer.

2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by Jerry Wayne Darnell, age 50 of Kansas City, KS. He was not injured in the crash.









CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

2022 International (school bus) driven by Dwayne V. Holmes, 62 of Scott, AR. Transported by Integris EMS to Freeman Medical Center in Joplin, MO. Admitted in critical condition with injury to the head.

“[Both vehicles] were traveling on I-44 eastbound. [Tractor-trailer] impacted the rear of [school bus]. [School bus] then departed the roadway to the right, overturned approximately three complete times before coming to rest on its side. [Tractor-trailer] came to rest on the outside shoulder without further incident.” — Trooper Hudson of the Will Rogers Turnpike detachment of the OHP

We will uodate this article with more information as released by authorities.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF