Oklahoma Highway Patrol report school bus rolls three times in crash east of Miami on I-44; Critical injuries to driver; Bus rear ended by tractor-trailer

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report a crash Wednesday morning just before 10:00 a.m. on I-44 eastbound at mile marker 318, located approximately 5 miles east of Miami, OK, in Ottawa County.

The crash involved a 2022 International (school bus), no school listed on bus, only the driver on-board and a tractor-trailer.

2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by Jerry Wayne Darnell, age 50 of Kansas City, KS. He was not injured in the crash.

CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

2022 International (school bus) driven by Dwayne V. Holmes, 62 of Scott, AR. Transported by Integris EMS to Freeman Medical Center in Joplin, MO. Admitted in critical condition with injury to the head.

[Both vehicles] were traveling on I-44 eastbound. [Tractor-trailer] impacted the rear of [school bus]. [School bus] then departed the roadway to the right, overturned approximately three complete times before coming to rest on its side. [Tractor-trailer] came to rest on the outside shoulder without further incident.” — Trooper Hudson of the Will Rogers Turnpike detachment of the OHP

We will uodate this article with more information as released by authorities.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED BY TRACTOR TRAILER CAUSING IT TO ROLL THREE TIMES — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. TROOPERS TELL US DRIVER SWERVED TO AVOID DEER — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 p.m. neighbors reported hearing a loud crash on MO-86 at Spring City. Newton County Deputies responded and found a vehicle crashed, overturned off the roadway. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. I-49 NEAR GOODMAN, TRACTOR-TRAILER BUSTS — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Metro Towing is emptying this full size tractor-trailer that went into the median Tuesday near Goodman. We will update the story with more information as available. Courtesy Bethany Hanna. SARCOXIE ARCHERY TEAM RETURN HOME FR. N.A.S.P./I.B.O. CHAMPIONSHIPS — WINNERS — SARCOXIE, Mo. — Team arrival back to Bear country from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Sarcoxie Bears Archery team return home big winners from competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The 2021 NASP (National Archery in the Schools) and I.B.O. (International Bowhunting Organization) Championships. SARCOXIE ARCHERY TEAM RETURN HOME FR. N.A.S.P./I.B.O. CHAMPIONSHIPS — WINNERS — SARCOXIE, Mo. — Team arrival back to Bear country from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Sarcoxie Bears Archery team return home big winners from competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The 2021 NASP (National Archery in the Schools) and I.B.O. (International Bowhunting Organization) Championships. YOUNG MAN POISED TO BE A SENIOR THIS YEAR IS KILLED IN A CAR CRASH — CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage High School Principal Matt Huntley releases information to students and parents that one of their future Seniors was killed in the early Sunday morning car crash north of Oronogo. Use fingers to zoom and read letter. Or click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. Additionally family/friends have a GO FUND ME Joplin News First has recognized. To read more and support their efforts the link is in our article. MONETT MAN ARRESTED FOR DWI AFTER REAR ENDING PATROL CAR, “at a high rate of speed” — BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol report Sunday morning around 7:00 a.m. one of their troopers was, “struck in the rear at a high rate of speed.” Sending the trooper and the DWI driver to area hospitals. MONETT MAN ARRESTED FOR DWI AFTER REAR ENDING PATROL CAR, “at a high rate of speed” — BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol report Sunday morning around 7:00 a.m. one of their troopers was, “struck in the rear at a high rate of speed.” Sending the trooper and the DWI driver to area hospitals. GO FUND ME: FIVE PEOPLE FROM CARTHAGE INVOLVED IN FATAL CRASH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING WHERE DRIVER DIED — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The five were returning from a factory job back to Carthage early Sunday morning. The driver died in the crash, a young man Carthage school sources confirm was preparing to be a Senior. Friends/family have set up a GO FUND ME. The link is in our story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First