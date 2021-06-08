Oklahoma Highway Patrol report Delaware County man thrown from Jeep in crash, died at scene; Vehicle equipped with seat belts but not in use

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol release information regarding a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon shortly before 3:00 p.m. on OK-10 at Hidden Valley Road, 3.5 miles south of Kansas, Oklahoma, in Delaware County.

Operating a 2000 Jeep Wrangler was Terrill Lewis Parvin, 68, of Kansas, Oklahoma, pronounced deceased by Cherokee Nation EMS.

“[Jeep] was southbound on OK-10, failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road and down an embankment. Driver was ejected 15’ from the vehicle,” Tpr. Carl Turner states in the narrative of the initial report.

He adds the vehicle was equipped with seat belts but the driver was not wearing one. Additionally the cause of the crash: “too fast for curve.”

"[Jeep] was southbound on OK-10, failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road and down an embankment. Driver was ejected 15' from the vehicle," Tpr. Carl Turner states in the narrative of the initial report.

Investigated by Trooper Carl Turner #719 of the Delaware County detachment of Troop L. Assisted by Trooper Brent Watson #446 of the Delaware County detachment of Troop L, Trooper Eric Gibe of Cherokee Turnpike detachment of Troop XD, Kansas Fire Department and Cherokee Nation EMS.

