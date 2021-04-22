Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigate motorcycle fatality crash in Ottawa County, report states, “hit a pothole, driver lost control”

Google Street View unknown date. Looking South on North Netta Road, near East 20th Road in Picher Oklahoma where fatal crash occurred.

PICHER, Okla. — Wednesday evening about 6:35 PM the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that emergency services responded to a crash in the city limits of Picher, Oklahoma of a motorcycle crash, on North Netta Road near the intersection of East 20 Road.

Joe Bob Rickey, 46, of Commerce, Oklahoma, was pronounced at the scene by Quapaw Nation EMS. He was operating a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

“[Harley Davidson] was southbound on North Netta Road, hit a pothole, driver lost control, laid the motorcycle over, and skidded for an unknown distance.” Trooper Chris Garner #317, OHP Northeast Region Communications

Investigated by Trooper Chris Garner #317 of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L. Assisted by Lieutenant Rick Mendez #119 of Troop L, Trooper Jack Rhinehart #943 of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment, Ottawa County, Quapaw Tribal Marshals, and Quapaw Nation EMS.

