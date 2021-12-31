Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigate fatal head on crash near Miami, Okla.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — About 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening Miami Okla. 9-1-1 Dispatch were alerted to a crash near the intersection of 8 Tribes Way and OK-69A.

Miami Fire Dept, Miami Police Dept and Quapaw EMS responded emergency. Oklahoma Highway Patrol were notified.

Miami Police Dept stated in a release of information shortly after the crash, “Numerous emergency service workers are on 69a just north of Steve Owens Blvd working an accident scene. please avoid this area at this time to avoid congestion.”

According to a preliminary report from Trooper Colt Duncan of Oklahoma Highway Patrol this is a fatality crash still currently under investigation.

The two vehicle crash occurred at Steven Rippetoe, 39, of Quapaw, Okla. was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla, traveling south on OK-69A. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mercy Joplin, Mo. by Quapaw EMS.

The report states the Corolla crossed the center line and struck a Mitsubishi Mirage head on.

Driving the Mitsubishi was Albert Horton, 72, of Sparta, Wis. He was transported to Integris Hospital Miami, by Integris EMS, he died a short time later.

A passenger, Karesha Huddleston, 53 of Vinita, Okla. was transported by Integris EMS to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo. suffering non-life threatening injuries.

“Toyota was southbound on OK-69A. Mitsubishi was northbound on OK-69A. Toyota went left of center and collided with Mitsubishi head on. Condition of driver, Rippetoe, under investigation.” Tpr Colt Duncan, OHP Crash Narrative

Roadway was dry and conditions were clear.

We will edit this article with additional information as it becomes available. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.