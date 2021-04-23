Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigate crash on US-66 near OK-KS state line, South of Baxter Springs

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Shortly after 8:45 PM reports of a head-on crash near the state line south of Baxter Springs, Kansas, summoned multiple EMS units from both Kansas and Oklahoma.

Quapaw Tribe EMS are transporting multiple patients to Joplin hospitals. We have confirmed it is in Ottawa County and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be investigating.

Avoid the area. Reports received the roadway will be blocked for an unknown amount of hours for investigation.

Developing information currently.