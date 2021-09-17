Oklahoma Highway Patrol close 10C and S670 for crash investigation in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Just before 2:15 p.m. Friday, Miami Oklahoma Dispatch were alerted to a vehicle crash on 10C and S.670 Rd. Approximately 2.5 miles west of the Oklahoma and Missouri line.

Wyandotte Fire, Quapaw Nation EMS, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshals, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.

OHP Trooper tells us on scene, a single vehicle crash occurred. The passenger car was traveling west on 10C and departed the left side of the roadway overturning an unknown amount of times. It came to rest upside down on the SW corner of the intersection.

The intersection was closed to process the crash scene from 2:15 p.m. until 5:25 p.m.

On scene we observed yellow crime scene tape surrounding the crashed vehicle. Numerous investigators and an official vehicle of the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.

Trooper told us they will release information as it becomes appropriately available later this evening.

The vehicle was removed by Perry’s Towing and Recovery of Miami.

