Oklahoma flags lower honoring officer killed on duty last week; Services Friday honoring Cpl. Kyle Davis

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen talk the day before Cpl. Kyle Davis is laid to rest. Gov. Stitt ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor Cpl. Davis who was killed serving in the line of duty last week. (Courtesy WCSO Sheriff Scott Owen)

CPL. KYLE DAVIS COURTESY STUMPFF FUNERAL HOME

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Washington County Oklahoma Sheriff’s office mourn the loss of Cpl. Kyle Davis. Friday services will be held at the high school where he graduated.

Cpl. Davis was involved in an altercation inside the jail last week. He died later that day at an area hospital. The OSBI is leading the investigation. The suspect(s) were being processed into the county jail as part of a narcotics sweep by state and local authorities.

Friday, April 2, by Executive Order of Gov. Kevin Stitt, flags will beg lowered to half-staff from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM to honor the life of Cpl. Davis.

Gov. Stitt visited Bartlesville on Thursday.

“We extend a special Thank You to Governor Kevin Stitt and his staff for making a stop by the office today. The Governor met with the staff, our SO family and toured the facility. The Governor and staff was gracious and heartfelt during a tough week.”

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen

SERVICES

Friday, April 2 at noon, WCSO Special Response Team (SRT) along with a member of the Bartlesville Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department motor squad will escort Cpl. Kyle Davis from the Stumpff Funeral Home to the Copan High School Gym, click for directions.

Services begin at Copan High School Gym at 2:00 PM with interment immediately following at the Dewey Cemetery, click for directions.

OBITUARY

Kyle Jeffrey Davis of Copan died on March 25, 2021. Kyle is the son of Randy & Karen Davis of Caney, Kansas and was born in Bartlesville, Ok on December 24,1982. 

He graduated from Copan Public Schools in 2002 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. 

He began his career in law enforcement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2010. 

Kyle is married to Kristin N (Jeter) Davis, also a graduate of Copan. They recently celebrated 10 years of marriage on February 26 of this year. They also cherish their 2 children and consider them the center of their world. 

He attended the Church of Christ in Caney, Kansas. MORE | Stumpff Funeral Home.

Executive Order 2021-08, Gov. Kevin Stitt

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, IG & TWITTER — SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNJjxwfHg3a/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CNJexzun_1y/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CNJenvlnVl4/ CARTHAGE KIDS MEET ‘BUMPER THE TALKING PATROL CAR’ — CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday, April 1 officers of Troop D spent time with the kids at the Early Childhood Center in Carthage. But it was no joke stating on Twitter, “No April Fooling around here.” TULSA HOSPITAL CLOSES AFTER 30 YEARS — TULSA, Okla. — Cancer Treatment Centers of America announce this week they are shuttering their doors. All current CTCA-Tulsa patients, including those in Joplin region have 8 weeks to determine care. CRIME VICTIMS GET SOME FINANCIAL JUSTICE TODAY IN NEWTON COUNTY — NEOSHO, Mo. — As part of some criminal prosecutions part of the ruling is the judge holds the guilty party to financial obligations. “The Newton County Prosecutor's Office is sending out checks today totaling $16,517.65 collected from criminal defendants to help make crime victims whole,” stated the Newton County Prosecutors office. William Lynch, Newton County PA, As your prosecutor, I’ve put an emphasis on financial restitution in cases where it is possible and appropriate. In a time where families rely on every dollar they earn, I’m working hard to ensure crime victims are made whole and criminals are held accountable.” Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage MCDONALD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IDENTIFY “GRACE DOE” — HOMICIDE VICTIM DISCOVERED 30 YEARS AGO — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The decomposed remains of ‘Grace Doe’ were found on December 2, 1990, by a couple walking on Oscar Talley Road, a two-mile dirt drive through the rural farmlands of McDonald County. She had been hogtied and dumped behind a farmhouse. The information regarding the crime is too graphic to share on IG. The Sheriff’s office continue their investigation even though ‘Grace’ has been identified as Shawna Beth Garber – born March 1, 1968. FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT AS TEMPS DROP INTO THE 20’s MCDONALD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IDENTIFY “GRACE DOE” — HOMICIDE VICTIM DISCOVERED 30 YEARS AGO — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The decomposed remains of ‘Grace Doe’ were found on December 2, 1990, by a couple walking on Oscar Talley Road, a two-mile dirt drive through the rural farmlands of McDonald County. She had been hogtied and dumped behind a farmhouse. The information regarding the crime is too graphic to share on IG. The Sheriff’s office continue their investigation even though ‘Grace’ has been identified as Shawna Beth Garber – born March 1, 1968.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First