Oklahoma flags lower honoring officer killed on duty last week; Services Friday honoring Cpl. Kyle Davis

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen talk the day before Cpl. Kyle Davis is laid to rest. Gov. Stitt ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor Cpl. Davis who was killed serving in the line of duty last week. (Courtesy WCSO Sheriff Scott Owen)

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Washington County Oklahoma Sheriff’s office mourn the loss of Cpl. Kyle Davis. Friday services will be held at the high school where he graduated.

Cpl. Davis was involved in an altercation inside the jail last week. He died later that day at an area hospital. The OSBI is leading the investigation. The suspect(s) were being processed into the county jail as part of a narcotics sweep by state and local authorities.

Friday, April 2, by Executive Order of Gov. Kevin Stitt, flags will beg lowered to half-staff from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM to honor the life of Cpl. Davis.

Gov. Stitt visited Bartlesville on Thursday.

“We extend a special Thank You to Governor Kevin Stitt and his staff for making a stop by the office today. The Governor met with the staff, our SO family and toured the facility. The Governor and staff was gracious and heartfelt during a tough week.” Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen

SERVICES

Friday, April 2 at noon, WCSO Special Response Team (SRT) along with a member of the Bartlesville Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department motor squad will escort Cpl. Kyle Davis from the Stumpff Funeral Home to the Copan High School Gym, click for directions.

Services begin at Copan High School Gym at 2:00 PM with interment immediately following at the Dewey Cemetery, click for directions.

OBITUARY

Kyle Jeffrey Davis of Copan died on March 25, 2021. Kyle is the son of Randy & Karen Davis of Caney, Kansas and was born in Bartlesville, Ok on December 24,1982.

He graduated from Copan Public Schools in 2002 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

He began his career in law enforcement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2010.

Kyle is married to Kristin N (Jeter) Davis, also a graduate of Copan. They recently celebrated 10 years of marriage on February 26 of this year. They also cherish their 2 children and consider them the center of their world.

He attended the Church of Christ in Caney, Kansas. MORE | Stumpff Funeral Home.

