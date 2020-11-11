Oklahoma Department of Transportation active map

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning crash is creating delays for those traveling into Oklahoma past Miami.

Crash occurred at mile marker 306 in the westbound lanes according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

WESTBOUND I-44 WILL ROGERS TURNPIKE MISSOURI INTO OKLAHOMA EXPECT DELAYS WEDNESDAY. Early morning crash. @ohptraffic states all wb lanes blocked @ 306 MM due to non injury crash. Semi & travel trailer. Traffic being diverted CLICK https://t.co/ypGMwYLGtY pic.twitter.com/w7VpiM96D0 — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) November 11, 2020

CLICK HERE to see the active map portal and view traffic updates from ODOT.