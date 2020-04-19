Oklahoma confirms one C-19 death in the state Sunday, in Grove

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma State Health Department have updated their numbers for Sunday and report there is one additional death in the state the last 24 hours attributed to CORONAVIRUS.

“One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group. There are 140 total deaths in the state.” Oklahoma State Health Dept

That brings the total in Delaware County to 83 cases. And five (5) deaths. It’s not immediately known if this elderly female was a resident of the Grove Nursing Center, however the female was a resident of Grove.

Currently we know there are four residents of Grove Nursing Center, 1503 West Har-Ber Road, confirmed who have died, two male and two female. The number of residents and staff testing positive continues to climb.

Oklahoma Rep Josh West House Dist. 5 also confirms Sunday via social media that there are five (5) in Delaware County. Not attributing them all to Grove Nursing Center specifically. However attributing them all to Grove.

Local municipality numbers as of 18 April 2020:

Town/Total Cases/Total Deaths/Recovered:

Grove: 66/5/13 – Active cases 48*

Afton: 12/0/9 – Active cases 3*

Jay: 6/0/4 – Active cases 2* Ok Rep Josh West House Dist. 5

NEW active dashboard is not available to view on most cell phone platforms. 83 cases in Delaware County, 5 deaths and 20 recoveries.