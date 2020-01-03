Ok police: Man steals truck, taking passenger and his goat, on meth-fueled 130 mile trek across three states at gunpoint

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — According to compiled reports from sister Nexstar Media stations in Springfield and Kansas City, an Oklahoma man allegedly stole a pickup in rural Jasper Couty with a sleeping passenger and his goat inside.

Then he drove from Vegas Video and Temptations Spa, 1876 CR 100 (rural Carthage address), through Kansas and ending in Oklahoma. That’s about 130 miles Oklahoma authorities say.

According to an Oklahoma arrest report, two men parked their truck (names unknown) outside the I-44, Exit 22, Vegas Video and Temptations Spa early Wednesday morning. The driver went inside and the passenger fell asleep. When the passenger awoke, a masked man was driving the truck and pointing a gun at his head.

That masked man is now identified as the suspect, 40-year-old Brandon Kirby. The report states he drove from Missouri through Kansas into Oklahoma. During the 130-mile ordeal, Kirby took methamphetamine, pistol-whipped the victim and continually threatened him, according to the arrest report. It doesn’t mention the treatment of the goat.

He was eventually arrested in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and the goat out of the truck and the victim called 911, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Kirby, who is from Mannford, Oklahoma, west of Tulsa, was jailed on suspicion of kidnapping, pointing a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes carry a potential $100,000 total penalty, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office. Jail records don’t list an attorney who might speak on his behalf. He will appear in Creek County, Oklahoma, court on Tuesday morning.

“OK 2020, it only took you 4.5 hours to get weird. Let’s slow down on the carjacking-goatnapping calls for the remainder of the year.” Sand Springs Police Department, FB

The stolen truck has not been confirmed through Jasper County authorities as a stolen vehicle in Missouri. We are waiting until business hours Friday to talk to Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday we attempted to research the story and did not find anything on our own. So with this new Oklahoma information, we will update with Jasper County information.