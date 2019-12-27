Officers cleared of wrong doing in shooting of Joplin man

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two Joplin police officers are cleared of any wrongdoing or possible criminal charges after a 4-month investigation where a man was shot and killed by police.

Officer Grant Meador and Officer Laken Rawlins were both placed on administrative leave following the incident. They have both since returned to work.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol completed their investigation and determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing by either of the officers. We also completed our internal affairs investigation and determined that there were no policy violations that occurred.” Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart

Thursday morning, the Joplin Police Department presented the findings of the investigation into the August 13, 2019 incident at 901 West Kensington Road. The suspect, David Ingle, 31, was shot and later died.

Chief Stewart said the officer’s level of training with use of force and dealing with people with mental health issues had come into question by members of the public.

The state requires officers to undergo 24 hours of use of force training every year.

According to Chief Stewart both Rawlins and Meador have nearly seven times that amount. Both also had 35 hours of mental health training.

During the incident tasers were deployed and the radial nerve in Officer Rawlins’ left wrist was hit. She now deals with numbness in her hand and thumb, but has been cleared to return to work.

Videos from patrol vehicles and body cameras were shown during the press conference, which contain graphic content. The 911 call made prior to their response was also played.

