Officer rammed with SUV, pinned beneath, suspect shot to end confrontation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Before noon Tuesday a disturbance at a Springfield Police Department lobby resulted in shots fired and serious injuries to a veteran officer. That officer was rammed by a suspect vehicle in the parking lot, pinned against barriers to the building and the underneath of the front of the SUV. Other officers had to shoot the suspect who was still in the drivers seat.

Now the name of that suspect driver and the veteran Springfield officer’s name have been released. The events that unfolded are detailed in a press release from the Springfield Police Department.

On June 9, 2020, at approximately 9:30 a.m. officers were notified of a white male at the front entrance of Springfield Police Headquarters (321 E Chestnut Expressway) causing a disturbance and urinating on the front door. Officers contacted him and asked him to leave. He then got into a white SUV, drove away, then circled back through the parking lot, heading toward the front entrance of Police Headquarters. He accelerated directly toward the officer who was standing in front of the building. The officer attempted to get out of the way, but it appears the driver intentionally struck the officer who became trapped under the vehicle. The vehicle continued forward with the officer still trapped and struck a concrete bollard. A second officer yelled at the driver to stop and get out of the vehicle and when he refused and continued to drive forward, the officer fired shots striking the suspect and stopping the vehicle. Both the officer and the suspect were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Jon Tyler Franklin Routh. The injured officer is Officer Mark Priebe, a 21-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department. The lobby at headquarters is closed until further advised. Media Contact Jasmine Bailey, Public Affairs Officer

There is a fundraiser for Officer Mark Priebe. You can click below for more information.