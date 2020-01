UPDATE: POWER RESTORED 4:00 PM

JOPLIN, Mo. –– A few tipsters let us know of issues with their power this afternoon. A call to Liberty Utilities let us know more information about a small outage:

“An equipment malfunction, in Northwest Joplin. Crews are responding now.” Liberty Utilities, 3:10 PM

