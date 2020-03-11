Numerous Fire Departments looking for public support in spring elections

FOUR STATES HOME PAGE — Area police and fire departments are looking to gain support from the public in spring elections. Neosho, Carl Junction and Stella (Fire Rescue) are just three to easily mention.

STELLA, Mo. — The Stella Fire Rescue is struggling to keep the doors open and keep residents safe. They’re run completely by donations and dues alone–and that’s not enough right now.

Through a series of public meetings Stella is hoping to gain support from the public April 7 in a vote to become an actual fire district, funded by the taxpayers. Currently they are a member-only rural fire department.

Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14th at 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 19th at 6:30 p.m.

All meetings will take place at the Stella Rural Fire Station #1 located at 74 Rt. D in Rocky Comfort, Mo. Area residents are encouraged to attend. Also they are broadcasting on FB LIVE! when possible.

They’re asking fire district voters to support a tax of 30 cents per $100 of assessed value which will cost the average home owner $45 dollars more a year.

The fire department is the only fire department in Newton and McDonald County that is funded by membership fees and fundraisers. Currently 30% of residents in the coverage area are paying $50 for services. The firefighters serve 132 square miles of service area in McDonald and Newton County and operate out of 5 stations.

District residents will be able to vote for the tax on April 7th.