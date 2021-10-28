North of Pittsburg, Kan., overturned tractor trailer at Girard turn off K-47 Joplin News First by: Shannon Becker Posted: Oct 28, 2021 / 04:11 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 28, 2021 / 04:12 PM CDT Close You have been added to Joplin News First Newsletter Subscribe Now Joplin News First Sign Up CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly before 2 p.m. tipsters alerted us to a tractor trailer rollover at the US-69 and KS-47. This is the turn off to Girard. Injuries are unknown. Please use caution traveling through the area.