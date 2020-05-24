North Main Street is open after person experiences a mental health emergency

The situation ended peacefully as individual agreed to go with authorities

UPDATE: The situation ended with no injuries, moments before 12:30 PM. The individual agreed to go with authorities and was transported by METS ambulance.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A person experiencing a mental health emergency began talking to authorities on North Main in Joplin around 11:00 AM Sunday, causing traffic to be stopped going over the North Main Street overpass, just north of downtown.

MODOT EMERGENCY RESPONSE arrived shortly afterwards closing vehicle traffic between two points, north (Murphy Blvd) and south (E Street).

Joplin Fire, EMS, authorities were on standby all around the location, North Main Street overpass, monitoring the situation.

Situation began about 11:00 AM. Joplin News First arrived shortly after 11:10 AM. We were on the scene but do not broadcast live in situations as such.

It was obvious the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis. There is help, if you or someone you know are experiencing a crisis. Begin by calling the OZARK CENTER CRISIS HOTLINE.

OZARK CENTER also has a walk-in clinic. No matter what your ability to pay they can help you. It begins with you making that step and calling the OZARK CENTER Crisis Line.