North Heights Neighborhood house fire Sunday night

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday night at 9:30 PM Joplin 911 Dispatch were alerted to a structure fire in the 300 block of north Joplin.

Joplin Fire Department responded. Even before arrival to 311 N Joplin a second alarm was sounded for more apparatus and manpower.

First radio reports as firetrucks arrived were reports of heavy smoke and flames visible. Firefighters were out for attack.

Fire was declared under control at 11:14 PM.

Firefighters are still on the scene working overhaul as of 12:15 AM. More information will be provided as it is released from the Joplin Fire Department.