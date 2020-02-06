Closings
No school at Joplin Thursday; Ray? Is tomorrow sledding weather?

Joplin News First

Joplin News First confirms with Joplin Schools, another snow day!

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — 7:56 PM information received that it’s a second day off for Joplin children!

“There are still enough ice and snow cover neighbored streets and side roads that classes are canceled for Thursday, February 6, 2020.”

Joplin R-8 Schools

“[1926 hrs] I-49 south of Neosho is snow-covered.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol
WEATHER UPDATE; CLICK FOR RAY FOREMAN

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Light snow will continue to fall across the area through
  tonight. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or 2 are still
  possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east
  central, southwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Wednesday Night
