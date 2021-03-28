No Outside Burning Sunday and Monday; Increasing Winds + Low Humidity + Dry Conditions = Fire Weather Watch

JOPLIN, Mo. — No burning Sunday, Sunny 61° with gusts up to 20 MPH. The winds will increase significantly on Monday and there will be a Fire Weather Watch beginning Monday at noon.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH ISSUED MONDAY

WIND…South 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 to 45 MPH.

HUMIDITY…25 to 35 percent.

TEMPERATURES…In the low 70s.

IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

