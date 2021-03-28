No Outside Burning Sunday and Monday; Increasing Winds + Low Humidity + Dry Conditions = Fire Weather Watch

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — No burning Sunday, Sunny 61° with gusts up to 20 MPH. The winds will increase significantly on Monday and there will be a Fire Weather Watch beginning Monday at noon.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH ISSUED MONDAY

  • WIND…South 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 to 45 MPH.
  • HUMIDITY…25 to 35 percent.
  • TEMPERATURES…In the low 70s.
  • IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

