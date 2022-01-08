No charges filed in fatal shooting west of Joplin; Autopsy scheduled Monday

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About noon on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021 Jasper County Detectives were summoned to 1063 S Malang Road, west of Joplin, Missouri, to conduct a shooting and death investigation.

After an altercation, a man died of an apparent gunshot wound and lay in the yard of the property surrounded by yellow crime scene tape.

The deceased male is now identified as Brian Smith, 50, who lived at the residence.

We learned Friday that a 75-year-old male was detained during investigation after the shooting. No one has been arrested.

“After further investigation into the shooting at 1763 Malang Road, Joplin, there will not be charges filed at this time. The deceased has been identified. He was a resident of that address. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.” JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF MEDIA RELEASE

