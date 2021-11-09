No arrest after shooting on South Jefferson, Joplin Police Detectives continue to investigate

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Southridge Neighborhood of Joplin tipsters told us they heard a woman screaming before Joplin Police arrived early Monday evening to 32nd and South Jefferson. Cpl. Sean Higgins told us on the scene it was a shooting and a male was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of a GSW (gunshot wound). There was a female they were talking with as part of the investigation.

Capt William Davis updates the information in a media release Tuesday telling us no one has been arrested regarding the shooting.

“November 8, 2021 at 5:31 pm the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a 911 of a shooting at 3132 S. Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. METS Ambulance and Joplin Fire personnel responded to the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injury status is not currently available. Detectives from the Joplin Police Department responded and initiated an investigation. An adult female was located on scene and detectives are currently conducting interviews and gathering evidence to determine what took place. No arrest has been made at this time. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Further details may be released as they become available.” CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS, JOPLIN POLICE, PIO

SHOOTING OCCURRED AT 3132 SOUTH JEFFERSON IN THE SOUTHRIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD OF JOPLIN. LOCATE IT HERE ON THE ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD MAP.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.