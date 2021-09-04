Newton County structure fire visible miles away; Joplin, Redings Mill, Quapaw Fire assist Seneca

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 2 p.m. on Saturday Seneca Fire District we’re alerted to a large two-story structure fire near the intersection of Jute Road and Antelope Road.

Newton County Ambulance and Seneca Rural responded to the address, 3135 Jute Road. Mutual aid was requested Quapaw Nation, Redings Mill.









About 2:45 p.m. a call for a ladder truck from Redings Mill and additional manpower from Joplin Fire.

No one was in the structure, which serves as a barn/shop. As of the initial printing of this article no injuries are reported.



Newton County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in closing roads.

