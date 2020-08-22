Newton County SRT arrest wanted man, hiding above apartment in crawlspace insulation

Lt. Andy Pike tells us they were seeking the male subject related to a shooting earlier Saturday at 11319 FF Hwy in Newton County.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Shortly before 9:00 AM Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted man was located at an apartment in Joplin in the 2600 bk E 34th St.

Officers were seeking the man related to a shooting at 7:20 AM at 11319 FF Hwy. Newton County Deputies had responded to reports of numerous shots fired at a residence. And a victim had an injury to a hand.

We talked to officers shortly after 9:00 AM and they told us that they were acting on information that the subject was inside the East 34th apartment, and they were waiting on paperwork from a judge to enter the residence. Newton County SRT (Special Response Team) began to assemble on E 34th.

After announcing themselves numerous times with no reply, 11:00 AM SRT entered the residence, detaining a female. However there was no male inside the apartment.

NOTE: This apartment is on the third floor of a large apartment building. The person male being sought by police does not live at the complex.

Initially the detained female was not cooperative with police. However after a short time they believe Jacob Davis, 20, did climb into the ceiling of the third floor apartment crawl space to elude police.











About 12:55 PM SRT locate Davis in the ceiling area and take him into custody, covered in sweat and insulation.

Charges are unknown at this time.

Lt. Pike talks with us afterwards, “It started out at a shooting at Bykota Trailer Park [11319 FF Hwy]. The suspect came to this location [2600 bk E 34th] one of our detectives applied for a search warrant for an apartment here. We were granted that search warrant. At that time we called out our SRT team to execute the search warrant. After searching for the suspect for quite a while we were able to locate him buried in insulation up above the apartment. The suspect was not injured. We did have him checked out by an ambulance because he was up there inside that attic for quite a while.”

When pressed further asking Lt. Pike what charges could be filed in the trailer park shooting from earlier, 7:20 AM?

“I’m not sure exactly what the charges will be but I’m assuming they will be some sort of weapons charges asked for the prosecutor to file on.”

Was anyone injured in what occurred at the trailer part in the county?

“From what I understand from other Deputies that responded there, there was one [male] that did have some powder burns on his hands but that was the only extent of his injuries.”

So no one suffered a GSW?

“Not that I am aware of.”

And then here on 2600 bk E 34

no one suffered GSW?”

“That is correct no one suffered a gun shot wound here.”

We will have more information on charges filed on Jacob Davis, 20, as it becomes available.