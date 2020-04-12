Newton County shows COVID community spread; Missouri C-19 At A Glance

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Newton County Health Department release information over the weekend that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19. They are specific that the cases are not related, the NCHD state.

“One resides in the eastern part of the county and the other one is in the Neosho area. Both have are in self-isolation and close contacts have been notified. Neither one of the cases appear to be travel related or a contact to a positive case.”

Also emphasizing that the last three reported cases are showing a community spread. Bringing the Newton County total to nine.

CLICK TO ENLARGE RELEASE OF INFORMATION TO PUBLIC

#7 south Joplin

#8 eastern part of the Newton County

#9 Neosho area

“It is very important that everyone do their part in practicing social distancing and maintaining 6 feet distance if you have to be in public. Please keep washing your hands frequently, cover your coughs and your sneezes and clean surfaces frequently. Wearing a mask when in public, especially in the stores can help.” Newton County Health Department

MISSOURI C-19 AT A GLANCE

My friend Matt Holloway is not in the media but he is fantastic with numbers and presenting them in an easy-to-understand way. It wasn’t until this past week that the state of Missouri began compiling numbers as he has already in the past month. Still his colored charts are easy to read and navigate for simple people like me. I’m not a scientist. I’m sure you are not either. Please comment on his thread if you have questions and follow him! CLICK here to see his original post. ~ Shannon Becker







CLICK TO ENLARGE AND THEN ZOOM WITH FINGER

[SATURDAY Statistics]

– St. Louis County added 9 deaths today [42 overall], St. Charles County added 2, both of which were residents of the Frontier Health and Rehab facility [SC County is now at 13 overall], and Jackson County added 2 [7 overall].

– Jasper and Newton Counties (in the SW corner of the state) both added positive cases today. *** Initially, I had noted McDonald County with a 4th, but this seems to be incorrect. I had pulled the DHSS data around 6:30p this evening, but it has since been updated (at least as of 9:40p) to reflect an apparent mistake.

– Saline County only added 3 new cases today. In order to stay at their 2 day doubling pace, they would need to add a significant amount tomorrow, which is a good sign.

– Kansas City does not have an updated number for today. This week, they’re averaging about 25-30 additional cases each day. The health department website has not been updated, so I am assuming it is a lag in reporting and not actually zero cases reported.

[Here is the latest source sheet for updated information.]

[News]

– There is no source sheet for deaths Saturday because the only one not listed on either the DHSS report or local health departments websites, at the time of me writing this, is Cass County — that report is all over the news, I am confident enough that if you need to look into it yourself, you can find it. This was a really nice surprise for me to uncover while collecting data tonight.

– Andrew, Daviess — no, that’s not a typo on my end —, and Iron Counties have reported their first positive cases.

– According to a news release from the Camden County Administrator, of their 26 positive cases at least 10 people have been hospitalized and 5 are currently on a ventilator.

– The Moberly Monitor reported that Cedarhurst of Columbia, an assisted living facility in Boone County, has acknowledged a positive case from a resident. In response, Cedarhurst has announced that they will be testing all residents and staff in the facility. I am unsure as to when this particular case may have been reported, but I had to subtract one tonight for Boone, see notes below.

– More cases between residents and staff were disclosed from at least four other nursing homes across Missouri. An article late this evening mentioned a total of five deaths from a single entity near St. Charles. I believe that as many as three of these could be new cases, and I tried to contact the author of the piece, but haven’t heard back. These will not be listed in tonight’s overall total.

~ Matt Holloway