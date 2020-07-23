Newton County Sheriff’s office wanted man: Freddie Tilton

Joplin News First

Fugitive from Justice, wanted for 1st Degree Domestic and Armed Criminal Action.

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — After a weekend crime of assault, charges are filed and an arrest warrant is issued for Freddie Lewis Tilton, 47.

Charged by the Newton County Prosecutor

  • 1st Degree – Domestic Assault – Serious Physical Injury – FELONY
  • Armed Criminal Action – FELONY

Freddie Lewis Tilton is wanted for the crime of Domestic Assault 1st Degree, a Class A Felony. Tilton is known to be armed and dangerous. He should not be approached. Do NOT attempt to to apprehend him. Information about his whereabouts is being sought. Anyone with information should call our dispatch center at 417-451-8333.

Newton Co Missouri Sheriff’s Office

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories