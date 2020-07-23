Newton County Sheriff’s office wanted man: Freddie Tilton

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — After a weekend crime of assault, charges are filed and an arrest warrant is issued for Freddie Lewis Tilton, 47.
Charged by the Newton County Prosecutor
- 1st Degree – Domestic Assault – Serious Physical Injury – FELONY
- Armed Criminal Action – FELONY
Freddie Lewis Tilton is wanted for the crime of Domestic Assault 1st Degree, a Class A Felony. Tilton is known to be armed and dangerous. He should not be approached. Do NOT attempt to to apprehend him. Information about his whereabouts is being sought. Anyone with information should call our dispatch center at 417-451-8333.Newton Co Missouri Sheriff’s Office
Tipsters can remain anonymous.