Newton County death reported in patient who tested positive for COVID-19

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — In a press release today the Newton County Health Department releases information regarding their 10th confirmed case of the coronavirus in the county:

“This individual has passed away and had other underlying medical issues that were exacerbated by COVID-19. The Newton County Health Department has been working with family members and contacts have been notified. With respect to the family’s privacy, no identifying details will be released. We are very saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family.” Newton County Health Department

They also go on to state that they have released 7 of 10 cases from isolation and they are recovering without any issues at this time.

“There is still one individual in the hospital and one at home. Both are improving daily and are being monitored.”

In total the county health department have monitaored 29 personss related to cases and are following up with 16 of them. 13 have been released from self-quarantine at this time.