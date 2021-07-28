Newton County man charged with child exploitation; YAHOO! reported account to Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — On Monday July 26, 2021 the Newton County Sheriff’s office and members of the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 14546 Highway K. Seneca, Newton County, Missouri, issued by the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri, in relation to a child exploitation investigation.

YAHOO! had contacted the Cyber TipLine concerning the distribution of child pornography related to an email account of Jeremiah Scott Clogston, 44, who resides at that address.

PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT FILED IN NEWTON COUNTY COURT.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit filed after the warrant service, states that several electronic devices capable of storing digital files were taken into evidence.

During a post-Miranda interview, Clogston told investigators, “he had discovered a video and some pictures which he believed depicted minor children being sexually exploited. Clogston admitted that he had saved the files, and emailed the file to himself, using the email address “nfd913@yahoo.com”. Clogston admitted to being in possession of as many as four video files depicting the sexual exploitation of minors. During the forensic preview examination of Clogston’s cell phone, Computer Forensic Analyst James Smith located three videos as described by Clogston during the interview, including the reported video.”

Investigators allege Clogston poses a danger to the community because officers have located more than one video depicting the sexual exploitation of as-yet unidentified minors, and has expressed a sexual interest in children dating back several years.

Clogston appeared in Newton County Court on Wednesday, July 28, arraigned on the charge: Possession Of Child Pornography – 2nd/Subseq Ofns Or Possess >20 Pics/One Film/Videotape { Felony B RSMo: 573.037 }. He is currently released on bond. His next court appearance is September 13.

Seneca Area Fire District Board

Seneca Area Fire District Chief Manford Vangunda confirmed with Joplin News First that Jeremy Clogston serves on their three-person board of directors. The board consists of: Jeremiah Clogston, David Andrews and Jonathan Dragoo. Voters within the SAFD 93 square miles vote for the board.

SAFD is based at Racine, Missouri and has two locations. The district roughly covers the area McDonald County line to south and Iris/BB to the north. And east to west at the Oklahoma state line to Goldfinch Road on the east. Their website is currently unavailable to confirm those boundaries.

WHAT IS… Southwest MO Cyber Crimes Task Force

The Southwest Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force (SMCCTF) encompasses the 13 counties in the southwest corner of Missouri. The major focus of the SMCCTF is the detection, investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of sexual predators who exploit children through the use of the Internet.