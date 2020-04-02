Newton County Health Dept: six total cases and three have recovered; Missouri C-19 At a Glance

There are 38,000 people who reside in the county according to 2017 numbers

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department today release information that three of their cases have recovered, “We are happy to announce that 3 of the reported cases have recovered and have been released from isolation.” Little details are released due to patient privacy.

They also announce a new confirmed case of C-19 however it’s another traveler. So it was not caught from someone who was already ill within Newton County.

“This brings the total for the county to 6. This case is travel related and has been in isolation. Their household contacts are also self quarantined. “

Remember Neosho City Council this week declined to adopt a stay-at-home ordinace for the city.

According to 2017 numbers, there are 38,000 people who live in Newton County, Missouri.

The NCHD encourage everyone to continue following the current guidelines that are in place.

MISSOURI C-19 AT A GLANCE

My friend Matthew Holloway is not in media but he’s really good at presenting the numbers when it comes to the current situation in the state of Missouri. Please take a look at the information he’s prepared for the day ending March 31. You can follow him on your own by clicking here. – Shannon Becker





CLICK EACH TO ENLARGE THEN ZOOM