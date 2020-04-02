Newton County Health Dept: six total cases and three have recovered; Missouri C-19 At a Glance

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department today release information that three of their cases have recovered, “We are happy to announce that 3 of the reported cases have recovered and have been released from isolation.” Little details are released due to patient privacy.
They also announce a new confirmed case of C-19 however it’s another traveler. So it was not caught from someone who was already ill within Newton County.
“This brings the total for the county to 6. This case is travel related and has been in isolation. Their household contacts are also self quarantined. “
Remember Neosho City Council this week declined to adopt a stay-at-home ordinace for the city.
According to 2017 numbers, there are 38,000 people who live in Newton County, Missouri.
The NCHD encourage everyone to continue following the current guidelines that are in place.
MISSOURI C-19 AT A GLANCE
Here is my Missouri COVID-19 Positive Case Report for Tuesday, 03/31. The report from The CDC/DHSS earlier today had 1,327 positive tests and 14 deaths reported.
Today’s numbers provide a strong counter-argument to the thinking that the spread is slowing, but please understand that test capacity is also growing, and the turnaround time is increasing as more and more commercial or private labs are competing for their share of the market.
[New] Five new deaths have been reported since last night’s update. New counties: Butler, Caldwell, Clark, DeKalb, Gasconade, Linn
