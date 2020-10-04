Newton County head on crash, one vehicle overturns, Troop D Crash Team assembles

Cpl M. Patterson tells us on the scene of the crash a westbound pickup collided with an eastbound minivan.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 7:00 AM Sunday Newton County Central Dispatch Center began receiving alerts of a two vehicle rollover crash, near 5 corners, East MO-86 and Vixen Road, approximately 12 miles SE of Granby, Missouri.

Midway Fire Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded, additionally Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cpl M. Patterson tell us on the scene an eastbound minivan collided with a westbound pickup truck. In all there were 7 people involved in the crash. Two were sent as Priority One patients.

MO-86 was closed to traffic for nearly two hours:

CLOSED: MO-86 for nearly two hours.

EAST at Norway Road.

WEST at Unicorn Road.

CRASH LOCATION ALONG EAST MO-86 BETWEEN STARK CITY AND FAIRVIEW.

Riediger Towing of Diamond, Missouri, was summoned to retrieve the Toyota Sienna minivan and a Nissan Frontier pickup from the crash scene.

Cpl M. Patterson tells us he anticipated releasing more information later today. Troop D crash team was assembling to map the crash.

