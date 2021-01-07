Newton Co. Sheriff’s Office Create Custom Patrol Rifles in Partnership with Firearm Manufacturer in their Jurisdiction; Nationally Known Company is Neosho-Based, Black Rain Ordnance Inc.

"We are proud to support this Neosho-based company and are thankful for their support of law enforcement." NCSO

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announce via their social media a unique partnership with a local company to produce custom patrol rifles. Black Rain Ordnance a national company, based in Newton County, they manufacture firearms, specifically rifle design. Additionally they distribute and market a complete line of firearms and accessories nationwide.

“In partnership with Black Rain Ordnance, we have procured 31 custom patrol rifles. These brand new rifles will replace our current, older style patrol rifles,” states Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Black Rain Ordnance have been in business for 10 years. Located at 11633 Iris Road. You can see them from I-49 at the Iris Road exit near 30 mile marker. They manufacture their specialty rifle design firearms on the grounds but they also have a store that is open to the public.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work with our local Sheriff’s Office and feel not only proud but honored that they have chosen to work with us as well.” Justin Harvel, President of Black Rain Ordnance. “The custom patrol rifles we are supplying are an excellent choice and will provide Newton County with years of exceptional service, accuracy, and reliability.”

In describing the firearm in more detail, NCSO writes, “The custom rifles feature front hand grips, flip-up sights and custom NCSO engraving. Black Rain Ordnance is also providing break-in and maintenance services for the rifles. We are very excited to have obtained these rifles from a leader in the industry.”

In addition to those perks of the relationship Black Rain Ordnance, will provide the County’s Armorers with Missouri Post Certified Training.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office finally state, “We are proud to support this Neosho-based company and are thankful for their support of law enforcement.”