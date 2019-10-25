Newton Co. Rescue and Recovery Chief passes suddenly

NEWTON CO., Mo. — We are deeply saddened to hear our friend, Chief Grady Weston of Newton County Rescue and Recovery passed away suddenly Thursday. Chief Weston and his wife, Deb, opened their family business, Extreme Sports Scuba, 22 years ago. He was also the key player in creating Newton County Rescue and Recovery and serving on the board. This year marked his 30th year scuba certified on open water. His love of scuba, dedication to education and love of his family and people was evident to those who knew him.

No information on services have been made public. Joplin News First will keep you up to date in the coming days. Following are some posts from area agencies and friends.

It is with much sadness that Newton County Rescue and Recovery announces that Chief Grady Weston, NCRR 1302, passed away this evening suddenly and unexpectedly. Chief Weston was heavily involved in making our team as great as it is from the start and we have all learned so much from him over the years. He will be deeply missed by all of us. We ask that everyone please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest easy Chief, we will take it from here. Newton County Rescue and Recovery

Grady Weston’s passing is a great loss to our area. His dedication (along with his family and others) to the Rescue and Recovery team and the Christmas for Kids Programs was incredible and unknown to many. Thank you Grady for all you did for others. You will be missed. Newton County Emergency Management