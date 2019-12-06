Newton Co. Rescue and Recovery assist in search for missing Bates Co. woman

Nicole Mallett, 36, has been missing more than a week, family and authorities concerned

Photo taken of poster, Rich Hill gas station on I-49.

BATES COUNTY, Mo. — The search for Nicole Mallatt, 36, of Bates County continues and she’s been missing for more than a week. Her mother became suspicious when Nicole didn’t call her children on Thanksgiving.

Bates County enacted the Southern Missouri Major Case Squad on Monday. And then on Tuesday, when it wasn’t public yet, K9s had alerted to areas where some of her belongings were found.

They requested assistance from one of our expert recovery teams in Southwest Missouri, Newton County Rescue and Recovery. According to Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson the dive teams focused on the property where she has lived the last 18 years with her boyfriend.

Water temps in those dives, 43 degrees. A person could not survive more than 20 minutes in water that cold.

Dive team members tell us they cleared the areas, nothing found. Authorities say the search is moving further away from her home.

Press Conference:In reference to missing person Nicole Mallatt.My name is Chad Anderson, I am the Sheriff of Bates… Posted by Bates County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 5, 2019

