Newton Co. missing man identified through autopsy; Body discovered on Cherry Road property now a homicide investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Newton County SRT, Joplin Police SWAT and ODET descended on a property in rural Newton County on July 28, where they took a wanted man, Freddie Tilton, into federal custody. While executing search warrants to the properties that day a body was discovered.
Now Sheriff Chris Jennings releases a statement identifying the body. As he alluded weeks ago they believed it was male from one of their missing persons cases.
On 07-28-20 a body was located at 3517 Cherry Road in Joplin. The remains have been identified as belonging to Michael James Hall. The remains were identified through dental records. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office had taken a missing person report on Hall on 07-24-20. Hall was a W/M 41 years of age and showed a Carthage address as his residence. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the cause of death at this time but it is a homicide and is being investigated as such. The investigation continues at this time.Sheriff Chris Jennings