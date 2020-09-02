Newton Co. missing man identified through autopsy; Body discovered on Cherry Road property now a homicide investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Newton County SRT, Joplin Police SWAT and ODET descended on a property in rural Newton County on July 28, where they took a wanted man, Freddie Tilton, into federal custody. While executing search warrants to the properties that day a body was discovered.

Now Sheriff Chris Jennings releases a statement identifying the body. As he alluded weeks ago they believed it was male from one of their missing persons cases.