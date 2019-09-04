Newton Co Manhunt Continues; Area on Alert

Described as "armed and dangerous" by authorities

UPDATE: Tipsters tell us that NCSO deputies and MSHP have been spotted still combing the area as of 10:00 PM.

(Rural Newton Co., Mo.) — Tuesday afternoon after 2:30 PM a homeowner near Fairview came home to discover a white male burglarizing his property.

The homeowner was met with gunfire when he attempted to block the suspect’s exit with his vehicle.

With a description of the vehicle and the suspect authorities located the suspect vehicle crashed out just south of H and Norway Rd. According to witnesses he traveled on foot to the northeast.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter, Troopers and Newton Co Sheriff’s Deputies searched the area for hours, building a perimeter but the male was not located. As of 7:20 PM Newton Co. tell us that, “no one is currently in custody.”

DESCRIPTION: ACTIVE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT

“The suspect is described as a white male, thin build, short blonde hair, wearing a gray t-shirt with black lettering and faded blue jeans. He has tattoos on both arms. The suspect crashed his vehicle and is now on foot.

It is believed he is armed and dangerous. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Call 9-1-1 immediately and provide a location and direction of travel.” – Newton Co Sheriff’s Office

