Newton Co fatality crash, motorcycle strikes deer on Spurgeon Road

Tuesday morning, 3:10 AM, Redings Mill Fire Department and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to the area of 5900 Spurgeon Road, just about mile South of Gateway.

Joplin News First confirmed the motorcycle fatality at the scene with authorities. According to Trooper K.R. Sanders of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, “[motorcycle] struck a deer in the roadway and ejected the driver. Subject was pronounced at 3:12 AM.“

Robert Reneau, 57, of Neosho is now named as the confirmed fatality by MSHP and Deputy Coroner Dale Owens. It’s believed the crash occurred around 2:30 AM. Family notification was confirmed at 6:12 AM.

Reneau was traveling south on Spurgeon Road on a 2005 Honda 1300 motorcycle. Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating this fatality crash. CLICK here for the official crash report from their website.

