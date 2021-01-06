Violent Rollover Crash Sends Family of 5 to Hospital

All five occupants survived. Two adults and three children were transported via Newton County Ambulance to a Joplin area hospital.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 9:30 PM Wednesday evening Newton County Emergency Communications were alerted with reports of a single vehicle rollover crash just west of MO-86 on Jute Road.

Seneca Rural Fire District, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Upon arrival Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper T.R. Morris tells us the 1-ton pickup with a utility bed was off the north side of the road in some trees and upside down.

Extrication began immediately to free those inside the vehicle. First sounds by witnesses were that of a chainsaw being used to move trees and free those trapped in the wreckage. The extrication of final victim was 10:31 PM (70 minutes). Redings Mill Fire District were requested to assist in extrication.

Five people, two adults and three children, all from Vinita, Okla. were transported via Newton County Ambulance to a Joplin area hospital.

35-yo Kevin Hiben was the driver. Passengers included three juvenile children, 9, 12 and 16. And 34-yo Tabitha Hiven. All listed residence in Vinita, Okla. All were transported from the crash scene suffering serious injuries via Newton County Ambulance to a Joplin area hospital.

Doug’s Towing of Seneca set the pickup upright and then removed it from the roadway.

The roadway was clear again for travel at 11:50 PM.

