New Route D bridge open between Webb City and Oronogo in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Webb City / Oronogo) — It’s been many days. And many delays. But it’s finally here and open. The new Route D bridge opened in Jasper County just before 4:00 PM Friday.

What caused the delay? According to MoDOT and the contractor, Hartman & Company of Springfield. Work was temporarily suspended in 2019 due to flooding at Center Creek and subsurface issues at the construction site that resulted in a redesign of the bridge footings.

Also perhaps because the old bridge was built in 1935 and the State of Missouri was obligated to give the bridge away because of it’s historical significance. But nobody came forward, so it had to be taken apart. By the way if you wanted the bridge, the caveat? You had to pay to have it dismantled and take away. They were not going to deliver it.

NEW BRIDGE FACTS

Finished March 13, 2020, was estimated to be completed in September 2019

New bridge is 12 feet higher, 18 feet wider with no truss

When the old bridge closed? Nearly 6,000 cars drove it everyday