Nevada father and son arrested, each held on $500K cash bond; Authorities allege connected incidents of stalking and harassment; Killing a horse, shooting out windows at homes — while families are inside

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A father and son have been arrested in Vernon County after Sheriff’s office detectives investigate of multiple-incidents of property damage at a residence on South 1100 Road near Moundville, Missouri, over Memorial Day weekend.

Multiple windows were broken by bullets or at least on one occasion, an arrow broke a window. Additionally a horse was killed. Sheriff Jason Mosher said people were in one home when it was shot at, including a child. “This was a reckless and dangerous act that could have hurt or killed someone, so we are grateful that no one was injured.”

According to a media release, “A second incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 2nd at a residence on E Mission Road that involved multiple shots being fired at the home. Investigators believed the incidents to be connected as the investigation began.

On June 3rd, investigators served a search warrant at a residence on the 600 block of N West Street in Nevada, MO and a second search warrant was served on the 100 block of S Prewitt Street in Nevada, MO the following day. Evidence was recovered during the investigation leading to the arrests of two Nevada residents.”

Joshua Leer, 36, arrested has been charged with:

Stalking 1st Degree,

Harassment 1st Degree

Property Damage 1st Degree

Bond $500,000 cash only

Chase Leer, the son of Joshua Leer, arrested has been charged with:

Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Shoot At/From Vehicle at a Building/Person,

Armed Criminal Action

Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Bond $500,000 cash only

Both are being held in the Vernon County Jail.

