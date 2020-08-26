Neosho Police say kidnapping did not happen

NEOSHO, Mo. — Chief Jason Baird of the Neosho Police Department releases information on Wednesday about a possible “kidnapping” that occurred over the weekend. The story began spreading like wildfire after social media posts began circulating.

“On 08-24-2020 Neosho Police received a report of a possible “Kidnapping” that had ocurred on 08-23-2020 at the Aldi’s Store located at 2551 Lusk Dr, in Neosho. The 22-year-old female victim in the case reported she was followed out of the store while shopping and was grabbed at her car after unloading her groceries. The victim stated she was with the “kidnappers” for around an hour and a half before they returned her to her vehicle unharmed. During the investigation, detectives learned the story could not be confirmed by the grocery store video, etc. The victim was confronted with the information gathered by detectives and admitted the story was false. The 22-year-old victim was taken into custody, and the police department is requesting that the Newton County Prosecutor’s office file making a false report charge against the female. The arrestee’s name is being withheld until formal charges are filed through the prosecutor’s office.”

Chief Jason Baird, Neosho Police Department