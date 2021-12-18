Neosho, Mo. teen killed in crash on Norway Road in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just before 7:00 p.m. Friday evening Newton County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a crash near the address of 18505 Norway Road. It was relayed as a crash then explosion and the car was on fire.

Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information on Saturday regarding the crash where a juvenile female, 17, of Neosho, Mo. was killed.

Cpl. G.H. Hendrix states the 2006 Toyota Corolla crashed on Norway Road two miles east of Neosho. The female was the driver and sole occupant of the car that was traveling westbound.

“Occurred as [Toyota] left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught on fire, subject pronounced at 1858 by Deputy Coroner Jerry Deems” Cpl. G.H. Hendrix

Ron’s Towing removed the vehicle and debris from the crash scene.

SCREENSHOT OF PRELIMINARY REPORT FROM TROOP D.

Next of kin are notified by the teen is not identified by Missouri State Highway Patrol. Common protocol is to withhold names of those involved in crashes 17 and younger when releasing information online. This was put into place about three years ago.

