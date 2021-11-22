Neosho, Mo. man dies of injuries after fiery crash

Newton County Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate crash that claimed the life of a Neosho man early Sunday morning around 2:00 AM.

A Neosho man, Carter Hickman, 25, was driving a 1994 BMW on Hwy NN, south of Joplin, Mo. near Eloise Lane. The southbound car left the roadway overcorrected then crashed off the east side of the road. The car then caught fire.

Both driver and passenger were suffered burns. They were transported emergency to Joplin, Mo. The driver died later Sunday in a Springfield burn unit.

The passenger was a Florida man, Andru Jacobs, 24, of St. Cloud, Fl. suffered serious injuries.

SCREENSHOT OF UPDATED PRELIMINARY CRASH REPORT RELEASED ONLINE.

We will update this article with more information as it is released by authorities.