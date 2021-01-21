Neosho man killed as pickup overturns in crash

The 40-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Newton County Deputy Coroner. - Seneca Area Fire Protection District

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday evening the Seneca Area Fire Protection District responded to a crash located in the area of Old Hwy-60, 6 miles west of Neosho.

“Seneca District responded to a trouble unknown east of Seneca around 9:30pm Wednesday night. After searching the area a vehicle was located approximately 1/4 mile off the roadway in the woods. The vehicle had traveled off the highway across the right away then crossing a county road. The vehicle continued through a barbed wire fence finally coming to rest across the pasture in the woods after hitting several trees. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Deputy County Coroner. Seneca City assisted with extrication of the victim.” Seneca Area Fire Protection District

The Missouri State Highway Patrol state in their initial online report that Jeremiah Durbin, 40, of Neosho was killed in the crash. He was driving a 2011 Ford F-250 westbound on Old Hwy-60.

“Crash occurred as [Ford F-250] travelled off of the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and overturned.” Cpl K.L. Sanders, Troop D

Doug’s Towing of Seneca remove the crashed vehicle from the scene.

More information will be updated here on our news tab at FSHP as it is released by authorities. It is believed to be a single vehicle crash.

