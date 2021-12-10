Neosho man and Joplin woman arrested after SE Kansas warrant served

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A call of suspicious activity north of Riverton, Kan. late Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, alerted investigators of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.

Now two suspects from SW Missouri are arrested and facing felony drug charges.

Information obtained during the investigation Sheriff David Groves states in a media release spurred them to obtain, “a search warrant on the property located at 4710 Southeast Highway 69A. [It] was executed and suspected methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia was located and seized.”

Two suspects, Scott Carter, 47, of Neosho, Mo. and Tiawana Kaufman, 32, of Joplin, Mo. were both taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Jail where they are being held on allegations of possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.

