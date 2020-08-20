Neosho house fire, extensive damage

NEOSHO, Mo. — Shortly after 6:00 PM Neosho Fire Department were alerted to report of visible flames from a residence at 707 Oak Ridge in Neosho.

Mutual aid was requested of Redings Mill Fire Fire District immediately. And upon arrival fire was along the northern edge of the two story rock and wood structure.

All occupants of the home escaped injury.

The home suffered extensive damage.

Clean up and working on hot spots continue.

Neosho Police Department and Newton County Ambulance provided support as well.