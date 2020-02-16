NEOK multi-agency effort captures three after pursuit across two counties; cash and weapons seized

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Delaware County, Oklahoma, Sheriff Harlan Moore releases information regarding a police pursuit and a multi-agency effort to capture three suspects. The three are now sitting in the county jail.

Kimber Vaughn, Brenden Dempsey, and Zachery Hudson each have a $40,000 bond amidst charges of:

Felony charges of Endangering Others While Attempting to Elude Police

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

7 charges of Possession of a Firearm After Felony Conviction

“The incident occurred shortly after midnight when Sergeant Mike Bouziden saw the stolen vehicle driving northbound on Highway 10. Sgt. Bouziden attempted to stop the vehicle for defective equipment. When they stopped, they later led authorities on a high-speed pursuit with speeds in excess of 100mph. The pursuit led into Ottawa County until they crashed into a fence and fled the scene on foot.”

CLICK TO ENLARGE

“Once stopped, a large assortment of ammunition and 7 firearms were found in the vehicle. The District 13 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was activated and Task Force Officers of the Miami, Oklahoma Police Department deployed a drone mounted heat seeking camera. By doing so, authorities were able to locate Vaughn hiding in the field approximately 400 yards from the crash site. Dempsey and Hudson weren’t located until later in the morning when Ottawa County Deputies and Wyandotte Nation Police were called back to the area for numerous attempted burglaries. Dempsey and Hudson were taken into custody and treated at a local hospital for complaints of onset Hypothermia.”

Sheriff Moore also notes that when Dempsey and Vaughn were taken into custody they had over $4,000 on their person. Investigators discovered the cash and guns were allegedly stolen during a burglary which occurred earlier in the week where over $11,000 cash was stolen.

Read the full press release and information by clicking here to visit their FB page.