Neighborhood Watch Group covers multiple jurisdictions and counties; Jasper, Newton, and Lawrence counties in southwest Missouri

SARCOXIE, Mo. — The eastern part of Jasper County began a neighborhood watch group in 2020. It is fueled by social media as a FB group.

Monday evening there will be a meeting in Sarcoxie, Mo. at the Sarcoxie Community Building. The La Russell Neighborhood Watch group states they will have neighborhood watch signs available for free at the meeting.

Expect attendees and LEO from the area that includes Jasper, Newton and Lawrence Counties. And the city police of Sarcoxie.

“Over the weekend ANOTHER large piece of equipment stolen, a tractor. Representatives from Jasper, Lawrence, and Newton County Sheriffs Departments and Sarcoxie Police Department will be in attendance to speak and answer questions. Please share and contact your neighbors that may not have Facebook about tomorrow night. These thieves are stealing our neighbors way of lives, income, and peace of mind. We CAN come together as a community and put a stop to it!” LA RUSSELL NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH

Please share! STOLEN! "Stolen Friday evening Nov 26, 2021. Similar to this with both doors broken out and rear window… Posted by LaRussell Area Neighborhood Watch on Saturday, November 27, 2021

